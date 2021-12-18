 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigate shooting in Gilpin Court that killed teenager, injured man
A women in her late teens is dead and a man was injured in an overnight shooting in Gilpin Court.

At 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Richmond police were called to the 1100 block of St. James Street, where they found the two people suffering gunshot wounds.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is expected to be a non-fatal injury.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

