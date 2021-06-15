 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigating after man's fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court, police said.

At about 3:40 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a man on the curb of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

