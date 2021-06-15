Richmond police investigating after man's fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court, police said.
At about 3:40 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a man on the curb of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Shawn Cox
Deputy News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today