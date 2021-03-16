Richmond police investigating child's fatal shooting in South Side

Richmond police said Tuesday night that they are conducting a death investigation after a child was fatally shot in South Side.

About 5:10 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Angela Drive, just south of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Arriving officers found a boy younger than 13 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Richmond police said detectives are not seeking any suspects. No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.