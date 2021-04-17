 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigating fatal hit-and-run in South Side
Police lights

Richmond police say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Friday night in the city's South Side.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:15 p.m. and found a person down in the street in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street, just southeast of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Bellemeade Road.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The death remains under investigation. 

Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Breaking News