Richmond police investigating fatal shooting early Monday

  • 0

Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday.

Officers at about 12:48 a.m. responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. 

A man found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call police at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

Breaking News