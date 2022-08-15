Richmond police investigating fatal shooting early Monday

Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday.
Officers at about 12:48 a.m. responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Coalter Street.
Zhykierra Guy was found fatally shot in an SUV not far from North Airport Drive in the early morning of Aug. 5. Guy lived in the area where she died, police said.
A man found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call police at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
The Floor Store
Mattress King
My Favorite Muffin
Raising Cane's
Marshalls
Pet Paradise
Retail or Resell
Three Notch'd Brewing