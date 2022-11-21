Richmond police investigating fatal shooting Sunday night

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 300 block of Calhoun Street in Richmond.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

A man was found unresponsive in the courtyard of an apartment building. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.