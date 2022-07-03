Richmond police investigating hit and run that seriously injured pedestrian

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to solve a Saturday night hit-and-run in which a woman who was trying to cross a street sustained life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that about 10:35 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue and Bainbridge Street for the report of a hit-and-run.

Police said they found a woman down and in the roadway. Witnesses said the woman was struck by a dark purple or blue older model sedan with what police termed “distinctive wheel rims.”

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators think the vehicle has front-end damage. It was last seen headed north on Cowardin Avenue.

Police asked anyone with further information about the incident to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.