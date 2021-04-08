 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigating juvenile's fatal shooting in South Side
Richmond police said Thursday night that they are conducting a death investigation after a juvenile was fatally shot in South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, just northeast of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Bellemeade Road, after receiving a report that someone had been shot.

Arriving officers arrived and found a juvenile male who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity was not released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

