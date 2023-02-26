Richmond police are investigating a shooting and vehicle crash on Bainbridge Street that left one person dead early Sunday.

Police said they responded at 5:08 a.m. to Bainbridge and West 13th streets for a report of shots fired and a crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that sustained damage from gunfire.

Police determined that at the time of the crash, there were two occupants of the vehicle traveling eastbound. One suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene. The second victim escaped unharmed.

The identities of the two people in the vehicle were not released.

The Richmond police Major Crimes and Crash Team units are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be provided through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

