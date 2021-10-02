 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigating shooting death after man with gunshot wound found in vehicle near VCU Medical Center
Richmond police are investigating the death of an adult male found in a vehicle near the VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was shot at an unknown location and driven to the hospital where he was discovered by EMS, police said. Police were called to the scene for a reported shooting at 11:56 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 400 block of N. 12th Street. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, police said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

