Richmond police investigating shooting death after man with gunshot wound found in vehicle near VCU Medical Center

Richmond police are investigating the death of an adult male found in a vehicle near the VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was shot at an unknown location and driven to the hospital where he was discovered by EMS, police said. Police were called to the scene for a reported shooting at 11:56 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 400 block of N. 12th Street. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, police said.