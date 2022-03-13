Richmond police investigating shooting of 7-year-old boy, who is being treated at hospital

Police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in South Richmond.

NBC12 reported that the shooting appears to be accidental - that family members were home at the time and that authorities are not looking for a suspect.

Police said in a news release that about 3:30 officers were called to the 6000 block of Glenway Court for a report that a child had been shot. Police took the boy to a local hospital for treatment, where "he continues to recover at this time," authorities said.