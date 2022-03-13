Richmond police investigating shooting of 7-year-old boy, who is being treated at hospital

Police are investigating the shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in South Richmond.
NBC12 reported that the shooting appears to be accidental - that family members were home at the time and that authorities are not looking for a suspect.
Police said in a news release that about 3:30 officers were called to the 6000 block of Glenway Court for a report that a child had been shot. Police took the boy to a local hospital for treatment, where "he continues to recover at this time," authorities said.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.