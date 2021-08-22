 Skip to main content
Richmond police investigating traffic fatality that killed man on bicycle
Richmond police are investigating a traffic fatality that killed an adult man who was riding a bicycle. 

Police responded just after midnight Sunday to a report of an accident at 4500 Hull Street Road. An adult man was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane while riding a bicycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Drago at 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

