Richmond police investigating whether death of teenager and self-inflicted wounding are linked

Richmond police are investigating whether there may be a connection between the fatal shooting of a teenage girl and the shooting of a man that apparently was self-inflicted.

The victims were found on Sunday less than two miles from each other on South Side.

At 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Labrook Drive, located west of German School Road and north of Midlothian Turnpike, for a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found the teenage girl inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Less than three hours earlier, at 11:17 a.m., officers answered a report of a parked car at a stoplight at the intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike. There, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the authorities said.

The man was immediately taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"At this time, the Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating to determine if these two incidents are related," the police said in a news release. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."