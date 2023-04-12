New footage released by the Richmond police Wednesday shows a South Richmond man suspected of killing his wife shooting at officers who encountered him in a Northside parking lot, just seconds before the officers returned fire.

The footage includes clips from two March 31 911 calls in which former coworkers say that James Talbert III killed his wife, Peace Talbert. One call, placed just after 10:15 a.m., identifies Talbert as the killer by name; the second, placed approximately 20 minutes later, identifies the Talberts' home at 1100 Evergreen Avenue as the crime scene and warns that Talbert is armed and driving a silver Ford F-150.

The video footage shows Fourth Precinct officers shortly after 11 a.m. driving by Talbert's silver truck in a parking lot on North Avenue, then making a quick U-turn into the lot to confront Talbert.

In the video, Talbert exits the truck and fires at one of the two officers on scene, whose weapon malfunctions when he attempts to return fire. The second officer appears to fire three shots, at least one of which strikes Talbert.

Officers provided help on scene, and Talbert was transported to a local hospital, where he died that night.

Police say seven shots were fired in total by Talbert and the officers. Crime scene photos show the revolver-style handgun they recovered from the scene.

The footage was released on RPD's Facebook page as part of a "critical incident briefing," a new standard operating procedure announced Monday via press release by the department. Critical incident briefings, which will be posted to RPD's website and social media channels will include "evidence from critical incidents pertaining to officer-involved shootings resulting in the fatal use of force," public affairs director Tracy Walker said in the release.

Police officials did not respond to questions from The Times-Dispatch about whether similar briefings would be assembled and released for previous officer-involved shootings.

Footage will be released within two weeks of the incident in question, police say, "unless the Chief determines that a delay is needed to address investigative, prosecutorial or privacy concerns."

Richmond police call the new procedure part of Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards's "commitment to rebuilding trust and nurturing legitimacy through transparency." But critics say that the broad latitude the policy gives Edwards, the city's fifth police chief in the past three years, effectively gives the department the ability to only release the footage that makes them look good.

Andrew Bodoh, senior associate at Richmond law firm Thomas H. Roberts and Associates, says that the best case scenario for this new policy is that it signals a shift by RPD away from a posture of withholding all information about criminal investigations — even information that would be helpful to the public — but that it doesn't actually change much, because the police are exercising discretion already afforded to them under Virginia's Freedom of Information Act.

"State law says (police departments) can disclose what they want to disclose and withhold what they want to withhold," Bodoh told The Times-Dispatch. "If we, as a society, want broader disclosure, we can do that by going to the legislature and telling them that these things have to be disclosed without discretion."

But Bodoh worries that unfettered disclosure could make it harder to successfully try officers charged with misconduct.

"If we have any hope of holding officers criminally liable when they commit criminal acts, they do deserve a fair trial, and part of a fair trial is that the jury has not already made up their mind based on the information that is out there."

