Richmond police looking for white Ford SUV in fatal hit and run
The Richmond Police Department is looking for the driver of a white Ford SUV in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police were called on Saturday at 2:15 a.m. to the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard where they found an injured man . The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the department.

The police said they believe the man was hit by a white, four-door Ford SUV. The police also said that the front passenger’s side of the car would be damaged.

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating the hit and run and has collected evidence and measurements.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about the driver call RDP Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

mrussell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6885

