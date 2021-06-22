Richmond police looking to hire civilian for outreach, crime prevention at RRHA properties

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has offered the city a $75,000 grant to hire a civilian to work under the Richmond Police Department to coordinate crime prevention and outreach within its public housing communities.

Police on Tuesday asked the City Council's Public Safety standing committee to recommend acceptance of the grant and approval of a memorandum of understanding with RRHA to the full council at its next meeting June 28.

Police and council members said they hoped the position would help build trust and decrease crime in those communities, which have some of the highest crime rates in the city and are among the most policed.

"This is a paper to establish a liaison position between the police department" and RRHA, said Deputy Chief Victoria Pearson, who heads the police department's newly created Office of Professional Accountability. "To build community relations within RRHA, to build intervention programs, to also build with our other community partners intervention methods to help increase public safety and building relationships in the area of public safety."