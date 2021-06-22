Richmond police looking to hire civilian for outreach, crime prevention at RRHA properties

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has offered the city a $75,000 grant to hire a civilian to work under the Richmond Police Department to coordinate crime prevention and outreach within its public housing communities.
Police on Tuesday asked the City Council's Public Safety standing committee to recommend acceptance of the grant and approval of a memorandum of understanding with RRHA to the full council at its next meeting June 28.
Police and council members said they hoped the position would help build trust and decrease crime in those communities, which have some of the highest crime rates in the city and are among the most policed.
"This is a paper to establish a liaison position between the police department" and RRHA, said Deputy Chief Victoria Pearson, who heads the police department's newly created Office of Professional Accountability. "To build community relations within RRHA, to build intervention programs, to also build with our other community partners intervention methods to help increase public safety and building relationships in the area of public safety."
Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the 8th Voter District and chairs the committee, and Ann-Frances Lambert, representing the 3rd Voter District that includes Gilpin Court, RRHA's largest property, voted in favor of the paper, after first tabling it.
Pearson said delaying the vote could prevent the city from receiving the grant money this fiscal year, because RRHA operates on a federal fiscal year ending in September.
"Tabling it may truly prolong some of our efforts to rebuild and build in the area we call community policing," Pearson said, adding that hiring this position was among those efforts.
The program manager would fall under the department's Community, Youth and Intervention Services office, and would be a city employee, but work closely with RRHA, which would also have input in hiring.
Lambert suggested that an RRHA resident be considered.
