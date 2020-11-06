Richmond police make arrests, seize weapons during Thursday night protest downtown

The Richmond Police Department reported several arrests and the seizure of weapons Thursday night during a protest downtown.

According to police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Thursday, a few dozen protesters led by the group "Black Lives Matter 757" assembled at Stuart Circle.

The group marched alongside several protest support vehicles for approximately an hour, according to RPD, before the vehicles drove into oncoming traffic at E. Broad and N. 9th streets.

Police said that officers wrote 10 summonses for various traffic offenses including reckless driving and served two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. They also arrested Stephen Ward (no age or address available) for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on summons.

According to police, some protesters continued marching in the downtown area. At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers observed Kevin M. Beecher (no age or address available) allegedly throw a traffic cone at an occupied tractor trailer traveling through the intersection of W. Broad and N. Henry streets.

The cone damaged the windshield, according to RPD's release. Beecher then fled on foot, which resulted in a short pursuit, said police. He was caught a block away at W. Broad and N. Monroe streets, according to police.

Police said Beecher is charged with inciting a riot, throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle, destruction of property and for being a pedestrian in roadway.