Richmond police now say it's unclear who was driving the vehicle that collided with officers in fatal accident

Richmond police are growing increasingly vague in the two weeks since a deadly collision involving a police SUV led to the death of two teens. In addition to denying the Times-Dispatch's FOIA request for bodycam footage of the crash, police now say they don't know who was driving the vehicle in which the teens died.

On Wednesday evening, police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin had died. He had been hospitalized in serious condition since the April 7 crash, in which police initially said he was driving the Buick that collided with a marked Ford Explorer in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads in South Richmond. In Wednesday night's release, however, police referred to Ruffin as "the individual believed to be the driver."

In response to reporters' questions, department spokeswoman Tracy Walker said in an email on Thursday: "It is not yet conclusive who the driver was, it is still under investigation."

Ruffin's girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, was a passenger in the vehicle and was ejected during the collision, police said a day after the crash. Ruffin was also ejected, police released later that same day. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Officers Richard Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about 3 miles west of the collision. That call came in one minute before the crash, the department said.

But the department has not determined how fast either car was traveling, who had right-of-way, and whether the officers turned on the SUV's blue emergency lights and siren, as authorized.

After three emails and at least two voicemails since Thursday morning asking these questions, Tracy Walker, the department's spokeswoman, told a reporter Friday evening that the investigation was still ongoing.

"We want to make sure to be true to the evidence," Walker said when asked why police were now unsure who was driving the Buick after initially saying Ruffin was driving.

The seemingly cautious approach to releasing information to the public on this collision appears to be at odds from similar recent cases.

Last month, Richmond police investigated at least three fatal crashes. Within two to four days of each of those collisions, police released details of what happened, including the directions from which the vehicle(s) were traveling, and who was at fault. When asked why crash involving two of its own officers appeared to be different, Walker said it was because there was more evidence to gather.

On Wednesday, about an hour before releasing that Ruffin had died, the department declined to release, the body-worn camera footage, traffic camera video and police crash report related to the incident citing an exemption in the state's Freedom of Information Act that allows police to withhold investigative files.

At 6:44 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement: "As I stated when the accident occurred, we will follow wherever the investigation leads us. We want our community to know we are entering the final stages of the investigation surrounding the circumstances and causes of the tragic fatal collision that occurred on April 7. Once concluded, the full investigation will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney for review and next steps."

About an hour earlier, family and friends of Williams and Ruffin had blocked traffic at the intersection where the crash occurred chanting "No Justice, No peace." Some of the group of about 30 people had come from Williams' funeral. Two different Richmond police officers responded asking the group to clear the intersection, which they eventually did, as two more police cruisers arrived.

Lying among shards of glass, tail lights and other detritus scattered across the sidewalk from the crash is a memorial to the two teens. Candles, balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and messages written in bright markers adorn a light pole at one corner. Crime scene tape flaps in the wind.

Atop each of the four traffic lights at the busy intersection are cameras. Police would not confirm if the cameras captured the collision.

The two officers suffered head injuries, but police would not provide an update on their status this week. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles - before coming to rest by a fence.

Johnson, who was driving the police SUV, became a sworn Richmond officer on February 18, 2021, the department said in response to Freedom of Information Act request on Wednesday. Walker graduated from the Richmond Police Training Academy 124th Basic Recruit Class on March 17, 2022.

On Friday evening, however, the police spokeswoman said both Johnson and Walker were hired about 11 months prior to those dates. The police academy lasts just eight weeks, and Tracy Walker could not say what they were doing in the meantime.