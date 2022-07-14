 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police officer assaulted deputy, sheriff says

A Richmond police officer has been charged with assaulting a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at a birthday party July 2 at the Cultural Center of India that ended with a juvenile being fatally shot in a bathroom.

The Richmond Police Department in a statement said Officer Shwarlyn Arriola is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction. 

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said the Richmond officer is accused of assaulting one of two off-duty deputies who were providing security in uniform during the birthday party that erupted in gunfire about 10:30 p.m. A juvenile male was found shot to death in the bathroom.

Before police arrived, the Chesterfield deputy who was assaulted responded to the area of the reported shooting to investigate, police said. The deputy encountered a person with a handgun, and the deputy shot and wounded that person. That person sustained non-life threatening injuries and later was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

"I had two deputies that were working off-duty employment there at the time of the event,” Leonard said. “And [the assault on the deputy] all stems out of that.”

Leonard emphasized that Chesterfield police is investigating the incident.

Arriola was arrested Thursday and  placed on leave without pay. He was hired on Dec. 7, 2020, the Richmond Police Department statement said. 

Chesterfield police have arrested four juvenile males, ages 15 to 17, and charged them with second-degree murder in the death of the teen who was killed at the center, in the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway. Police said that teen was the intended target.

