Richmond police officer fires weapon during pursuit of armed man; no injuries reported

A Richmond police officer fired his service weapon during a foot pursuit of an armed man Tuesday night, according to authorities.

No one was injured, police said, and the man who fled the officer was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.

The incident began when officers responded to the 2000 block of Creighton Road in the Creighton neighborhood for the report of shots fired.

As officers approached, one saw a man with a gun, according to a statement from Richmond police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"That male fled on foot from the officer and did not comply with numerous commands from the officer to drop the firearm," police said. "The male brandished the firearm and the officer fired a single shot from his service weapon."

Ireq White was taken into custody, and police said they recovered a firearm. White was charged with trespassing and brandishing a firearm.

The officer who fired his service weapon has been placed on administrative assignment as the department investigates this incident, police said.

Chief Gerald Smith, his Command Staff, the Major Crimes division and the Internal Affairs unit responded to the scene.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.