Richmond police officer indicted in April crash that killed 2

This is a developing story that will be updated.

A special grand jury has indicted a Richmond police officer on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two other criminal charges related to an April 7 crash that killed two teenagers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained court documents showing that officer Richard D. Johnson was indicted on Monday.

Johnson was one of the officers present after a two-car collision near Bells and Castlewood roads in South Richmond that led to the death of Tracey Williams, 19 and Jeremiah Ruffin, 18.

The indictments are:

Misdemeanor indictment for failure to yield right of way

Misdemeanor indictment for reckless driving

Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Ruffin

Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Williams

The defendant will be arraigned at a future date in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a statement from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

"The circumstances surrounding this accident are unfortunate and our hearts go out to all those involved in this tragic accident. We continue to pray for the families and their healing," Richmond police said in a statement released after learning of the indictments.

Police said Johnson is on unpaid leave. "The police administration process will take place after the criminal process is concluded," a police spokesperson said.

Ruffin and Williams, who were dating, were traveling in Ruffin's Buick when the collision occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Side.

Police said Officers Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about 3 miles west of the collision.

A day after the crash, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the Buick and the officers' marked Ford Explorer entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

Both Ruffin and Williams were ejected from the Buick, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Williams was fatally injured and died at a local hospital. Ruffin died April 20 after two weeks of hospitalization.

The two officers suffered serious head injuries. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence.

In a news conference April 8, Smith said the officers had authorization to run with their blue emergency lights and siren, but he didn't know at the time whether they had been activated.