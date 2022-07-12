Richmond police officer indicted in April crash that killed 2

LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kanisha Wills embraces Tiara Williams as others look on during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vig
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kanisha Wills embraces Tiara Williams as others look on during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigi
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tiara Williams looks on as members of the Community release balloons in honor of her late daughter, Tracey Williams, on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Michelle Nowell, right, embraces her cousin Tiara Williams following a press conference about an collision that left Williams's daughter, Tracey Williams, dead, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at their home in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams,19, was killed in collusion Thursday night with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who remains hospitalized in serious condition. Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021 4/9/2022: Steven Hill embraced LaTonya Snow in Richmond on Friday during a news conference about a collision on Thursday that killed Hill's daughter, Tracey Williams. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Steven Hill embraced LaTonya Snow in Richmond on Friday during a news conference about a collision on Thursday that killed Hill's daughter, Tracey Williams. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH WATCH: Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith provides update on fatal collision. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link. Michelle Nowell (right) embraced cousin Tiara Williams, Tracey Williams' mom, on Friday after a news conference about the fatal collision. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in Goochland County in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Michelle Nowell (right) embraced cousin Tiara Williams, Tracey Williams' mom, on Friday after a news conference about the fatal collision. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in Goochland County in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams
Misdemeanor indictment for failure to yield right of way
Misdemeanor indictment for reckless driving
Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Ruffin
Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Williams
The defendant will be arraigned at a future date in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a statement from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
"The circumstances surrounding this accident are unfortunate and our hearts go out to all those involved in this tragic accident. We continue to pray for the families and their healing," Richmond police said in a statement released after learning of the indictments.
Police said Johnson is on unpaid leave. "The police administration process will take place after the criminal process is concluded," a police spokesperson said.
Ruffin and Williams, who were dating, were traveling in Ruffin's Buick when the collision occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Side.
Police said Officers Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about 3 miles west of the collision.
A day after the crash, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the Buick and the officers' marked Ford Explorer entered the intersection at the same time and collided.
Both Ruffin and Williams were ejected from the Buick, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Williams was fatally injured and died at a local hospital. Ruffin died April 20 after two weeks of hospitalization.
The two officers suffered serious head injuries. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence.
In a news conference April 8, Smith said the officers had authorization to run with their blue emergency lights and siren, but he didn't know at the time whether they had been activated.
PHOTOS: 6 easy RVA take-out options for picnics and the pool all summer long
“They worked together as a team during a period of segregation, determined to succeed in an unbalanced environment, because there were no other members employed that looked like them at that time and an unspoken culture that endured at the time,” said Petersburg Fire Chief Tina R. Watkins.
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son.
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
Kanisha Wills embraces Tiara Williams as others look on during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vig
Kanisha Wills embraces Tiara Williams as others look on during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigi
Tiara Williams looks on as members of the Community release balloons in honor of her late daughter, Tracey Williams, on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. 4/23/2022: Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Jee Watson (from left), Navi Blackwell and Yonne Gash put flowers on a memorial during the vigil. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during
Michelle Nowell, right, embraces her cousin Tiara Williams following a press conference about an collision that left Williams's daughter, Tracey Williams, dead, on Friday, April 8, 2022 at their home in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams,19, was killed in collusion Thursday night with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who remains hospitalized in serious condition. Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021 4/9/2022: Steven Hill embraced LaTonya Snow in Richmond on Friday during a news conference about a collision on Thursday that killed Hill's daughter, Tracey Williams. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Steven Hill embraced LaTonya Snow in Richmond on Friday during a news conference about a collision on Thursday that killed Hill's daughter, Tracey Williams. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH WATCH: Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith provides update on fatal collision. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link. Michelle Nowell (right) embraced cousin Tiara Williams, Tracey Williams' mom, on Friday after a news conference about the fatal collision. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in Goochland County in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Michelle Nowell (right) embraced cousin Tiara Williams, Tracey Williams' mom, on Friday after a news conference about the fatal collision. Tracey Williams' brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a state trooper in Goochland County in 2021. SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams Tracey Williams Courtesy of the family of Tracey Williams