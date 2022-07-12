 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police officer indicted in April crash that killed 2

  • Updated
This is a developing story that will be updated. 

A special grand jury has indicted a Richmond police officer on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two other criminal charges related to an April 7 crash that killed two teenagers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch obtained court documents showing that officer Richard D. Johnson was indicted on Monday.

Johnson was one of the officers present after a two-car collision near Bells and Castlewood roads in South Richmond that led to the death of Tracey Williams, 19 and Jeremiah Ruffin, 18.

Tracey Williams

Tracey Williams

The indictments are: 

  • Misdemeanor indictment for failure to yield right of way
  • Misdemeanor indictment for reckless driving
  • Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Ruffin
  • Felony indictment for the involuntary manslaughter of Williams

The defendant will be arraigned at a future date in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a statement from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

"The circumstances surrounding this accident are unfortunate and our hearts go out to all those involved in this tragic accident. We continue to pray for the families and their healing," Richmond police said in a statement released after learning of the indictments.

Police said Johnson is on unpaid leave. "The police administration process will take place after the criminal process is concluded," a police spokesperson said.

Ruffin and Williams, who were dating, were traveling in Ruffin's Buick when the collision occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads, a block west of Richmond Highway in South Side.

Police said Officers Johnson and Dquan Walker were responding to a call for a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, about 3 miles west of the collision.

A day after the crash, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said the Buick and the officers' marked Ford Explorer entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

20220423_MET_CRASH

LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son.

Both Ruffin and Williams were ejected from the Buick, police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Williams was fatally injured and died at a local hospital. Ruffin died April 20 after two weeks of hospitalization.

The two officers suffered serious head injuries. Their SUV was knocked off the road into two poles and came to rest by a fence.

In a news conference April 8, Smith said the officers had authorization to run with their blue emergency lights and siren, but he didn't know at the time whether they had been activated.

 

    

