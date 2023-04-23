A police officer shot a man who was holding a knife Saturday night, the Richmond Police Department said in a statement Sunday morning.

Officers were called at about 11:34 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Third Avenue. A man with a knife approached an officer at the scene, police said.

"During the interaction the officer fired his service weapon, striking the male who was holding the knife," the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition Sunday, police said. Two adults in the crash also were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.