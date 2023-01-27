Richmond police officer races child porn charges

A Richmond police officer facing 50 charges of possessing child phonography is scheduled to be in court next month.
The preliminary hearing for David Edward Stone is Feb. 17 in Louisa County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Stone, 51, of Mineral, was arrested Wednesday.
The arrest came after the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force provided information to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which obtained an search warrant for Stone's residence on Old Apple Grove Road, authorities said.
Investigators seized multiple digital devices containing images of child sexual exploitation, police said.
Louisa sheriff's Detective Chuck Love said arrest warrants then were obtained for Stone.
Midlothian family members sentenced for keeping Pakistan woman in forced labor
John Marshall's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, is one of the best shows in town
Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
Sneak peek at Acacia's new location at Libbie Mill, opening soon
Update: Henrico boy, 16, pleads guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in inexplicable killing
Former Henrico Del. Jimmie Massie dies at 64
39-year-old Webb Estes to take over as president of Estes Express Lines
Short Pump family will appear on 'Family Feud'
Virginia Mercantile opens general store for locally made products in downtown Richmond
Myrna Morrissey seeks different judge, citing husband's political influence
Interactive map: Youngkin making new plans for Old City Hall, downtown state offices
Civil War general's remains come back to his hometown
'They're like sharks': VCU uses second-half run to knockout Richmond, continue A-10 ascension
Meet the 2022 All-Metro girls volleyball team, led by Midlothian's Tatum Evans
2 charged with killing Midlothian homeowner who confronted man rummaging through car
"Unfortunately, crimes like these happen entirely too much in our society," Love said. "It affects everyone in every profession. No one is immune to it."
Love said he encourages parents to monitor their children's digital media.
The Richmond Police Department in a statement said: "After learning of the existence of arrest warrants, members of the Richmond Police Department arrested Stone and later turned him over to deputies of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office. The Richmond Police Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form and this officer will be held accountable for his actions."
Stone is on administrative leave without pay, police said.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Louisa Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.
Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
In this photo provided by WREG, Tyre Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells, center, stands next to a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest, during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jordan James/WREG via AP)
Jordan James
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Jamal Dupree, one of Tyre Nichols' older brothers, speaks as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Lucas Finton/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Lucas Finton
Sierra Rogers, holding her daughter Khloe Rogers, 1, wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her friend Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols speaks during a memorial service for his son Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
LaRay Honeycutt, center, along with family members attend a memorial service for her grandson Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Adrian Sainz
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, left, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, behind her, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. At far right is Bishop Henry Williamson. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, reacts at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, arrives at a news conference with Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, left, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, with RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre, right, and Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, along with attorney Tony Romanucci, left, with in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert