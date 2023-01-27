Richmond police officer races child porn charges

A Richmond police officer facing 50 charges of possessing child phonography is scheduled to be in court next month.

The preliminary hearing for David Edward Stone is Feb. 17 in Louisa County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Stone, 51, of Mineral, was arrested Wednesday.

The arrest came after the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force provided information to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which obtained an search warrant for Stone's residence on Old Apple Grove Road, authorities said.

Investigators seized multiple digital devices containing images of child sexual exploitation, police said.

Louisa sheriff's Detective Chuck Love said arrest warrants then were obtained for Stone.

"Unfortunately, crimes like these happen entirely too much in our society," Love said. "It affects everyone in every profession. No one is immune to it."

Love said he encourages parents to monitor their children's digital media.

The Richmond Police Department in a statement said: "After learning of the existence of arrest warrants, members of the Richmond Police Department arrested Stone and later turned him over to deputies of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office. The Richmond Police Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form and this officer will be held accountable for his actions."

Stone is on administrative leave without pay, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Louisa Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.

