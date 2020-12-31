Richmond police officer wounds man who pointed gun at him after vehicle pursuit, chief says

A Richmond police officer shot and wounded a man on New Year's Eve in the city’s East End. He is expected the survive, police said.
The man was pointing a gun and running toward the officer when that officer shot the man, according to the account Chief Gerald Smith gave Thursday night near the scene at the Oliver Crossing Apartments, which are next to the Mosby Court public housing community.
Smith gave police account near the scene where an officer fired at an armed man. Police said the man, who officers had seen driving recklessly, led police on a chase ending in the Oliver Crossing Apts. The man, pointing a gun, ran toward the officer+that officer fired at the man pic.twitter.com/OPZiB44AEH— Ali Rockett (@AliRockettRTD) January 1, 2021
The incident began about 5:05 p.m. when two officers attempted to stop a vehicle - Smith said it was being driven recklessly and the officers saw it running stop signs and red lights - at the intersection of North 20th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued to the 1300 block of Coalter Street, where the vehicle crashed into a parked car, Smith said.
The man - the sole occupant of the car that officers were pursuing - exited "with a gun in hand and attempted to flee, coming toward the officers and pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer discharged his weapon in fear of his life," Smith said.
It is unclear how many shots the officer fired, or if the other officers who had arrived on the scene also fired, Smith said. Police collected three cartridge casings from the scene, he said.
It's also unclear whether the man fired the handgun that police recovered from the scene. It has a purple grip.
"We have reviewed BWC and it is clear footage that he pointed that weapon at an officer," said Smith, who added that he hadn't seen the body-worn camera footage himself. "I have not but my staff has, and we are reviewing it right now. Once I leave here I'm going to review it all myself too."
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. Responding officers rendered medical assistance on the scene, police said.
Police had not charged the man as of Thursday night.
The car the man had been driving, which had front-end damage, was towed from the scene shortly before 8 p.m.
The officer was being interviewed Thursday night, Smith said. He would be placed on administrative leave, as is the department's protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
As police were investigating the shooting, dozens of volleys of gunfire echoed nearby. The officers on the scene didn't immediately react, nor did many of the residents passing under the crime scene tape.
One man twisted his leg as he ducked for cover after several shots rang out very close by.
"Bullets don't have no name on them," he said as he limped passed.
Earlier in the week, Richmond police warned against celebratory gunfire for New Year's and said they would have heightened patrols in the East End public housing communities. Between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, Richmond police received 226 calls reporting random gunfire, and most came from four public housing neighborhoods: Creighton, Whitcomb, Mosby and Fairfield courts.
"It's not a time to be celebratory firing," Smith said at the Mosby scene, acknowledging the sporadic gunfire. "It's time for us to just be with family and appreciate each other and celebrate in different ways."
Another shooting was reported in Whitcomb Court earlier Thursday, but Smith said police found no victim or evidence of gunfire.
Anyone with information about the officer-involved shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD