Richmond police officer wounds man who pointed gun at him after vehicle pursuit, chief says

"We have reviewed BWC and it is clear footage that he pointed that weapon at an officer," said Smith, who added that he hadn't seen the body-worn camera footage himself. "I have not but my staff has, and we are reviewing it right now. Once I leave here I'm going to review it all myself too."

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. Responding officers rendered medical assistance on the scene, police said.

Police had not charged the man as of Thursday night.

The car the man had been driving, which had front-end damage, was towed from the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

The officer was being interviewed Thursday night, Smith said. He would be placed on administrative leave, as is the department's protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

As police were investigating the shooting, dozens of volleys of gunfire echoed nearby. The officers on the scene didn't immediately react, nor did many of the residents passing under the crime scene tape.

One man twisted his leg as he ducked for cover after several shots rang out very close by.

"Bullets don't have no name on them," he said as he limped passed.