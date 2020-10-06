Richmond police officers indicted for alleged misdemeanor assault during civil unrest to be arraigned Wednesday

Misdemeanor charges against two Richmond Police Department detectives stem from the tumultuous night of May 30-31, when fires were set by protestors and tear gas was fired outside police headquarters.

Mark Janowski, 34, and Christopher Brown, 28, who joined the department in 2014 and 2015, respectively, were indicted Monday by a Richmond Circuit Court grand jury for assault and battery. The grand jury did not indict on 16 other charges against police referred by the Richmond commonwealth's attorney's office.

The sealed indictments were made public Tuesday after the officers had been arrested. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Richmond Circuit Court.

Court records show Janowski and Brown appeared before a magistrate Monday night and were released on their own recognizance. Neither officer could be reached for comment Tuesday. The department said Monday that both officers will be placed on administrative assignment until the charges have been resolved.

The records do not indicate who the alleged victim or victims were.

Janowski, according to the department's website, was named officer of the quarter for his May 10, 2016, attempt to save the life of a toddler thrown from a vehicle onto the road during a traffic accident. The toddler later died.