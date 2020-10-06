Richmond police officers indicted for alleged misdemeanor assault during civil unrest to be arraigned Wednesday

Misdemeanor charges against two Richmond Police Department detectives stem from the tumultuous night of May 30-31, when fires were set by protestors and tear gas was fired outside police headquarters.
Mark Janowski, 34, and Christopher Brown, 28, who joined the department in 2014 and 2015, respectively, were indicted Monday by a Richmond Circuit Court grand jury for assault and battery. The grand jury did not indict on 16 other charges against police referred by the Richmond commonwealth's attorney's office.
The sealed indictments were made public Tuesday after the officers had been arrested. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Richmond Circuit Court.
Court records show Janowski and Brown appeared before a magistrate Monday night and were released on their own recognizance. Neither officer could be reached for comment Tuesday. The department said Monday that both officers will be placed on administrative assignment until the charges have been resolved.
The records do not indicate who the alleged victim or victims were.
Janowski, according to the department's website, was named officer of the quarter for his May 10, 2016, attempt to save the life of a toddler thrown from a vehicle onto the road during a traffic accident. The toddler later died.
This summer, hundreds of protestors were arrested in the city -- most for misdemeanor violations -- during a stretch of marches and protests triggered by the May 25 death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Many demonstrators allege that at times some Richmond police and officers from other departments assisting them used excessive force and issued orders that violated free speech and assembly rights.
The night of Saturday, May 30, and morning of Sunday, May 31 -- the night of the alleged assaults -- was the third night of large Black Lives Matter protests in Richmond.
According to accounts in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, by 11 p.m. that night, Richmond police had at least twice launched tear gas into a crowd of protesters from a barricade police formed around RPD headquarters on West Grace Street as firecrackers were ignited and Dumpsters burned. It was the second straight night that protesters focused their attention on Richmond police headquarters.
Two Capitol Police officers were taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries after they were struck by objects thrown at them by protesters. One officer reported having been struck by a baseball bat and the other by a beer bottle near the capitol, according to Capitol police spokesman.
By 1:40 a.m. May 31, the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was ablaze on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and graffiti covered much of the building's facade. Nearby, graffiti covered the Stonewall Jackson statue on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue and the nearby Robert E. Lee memorial and was also covered in graffiti.
At 3 a.m. an apartment building at 309 W. Broad St. was on fire as protesters still marched through the streets of Richmond.
The trouble prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency and a curfew was imposed.
