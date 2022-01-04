Richmond police operation nets 12 guns, 10 arrests on New Year's Eve

Richmond police seized 12 firearms and made 10 arrests on New Year’s Eve as part of a larger operation aimed at stopping violent crime.

Operation Red Ball, the designation given to the 90-day initiative, was prompted by a drive-by shooting in November that killed 14-year-old Rah’quan “Ompa” Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad and wounded two men outside OMG Convenience Store at the corner of Creighton and Nine Mile roads.

So far, the operation has netted 87 felony charges, 19 misdemeanors and 40 guns, according to Maj. Ronnie Armstead, including those from the various incidents on Dec. 31.

“All we did was go from hotspot to hotspot, to different locations, targeting violent individuals, targeting violent crimes, targeting weapons,” Armstead said in a Zoom interview Tuesday explaining the operation’s name, Red Ball, which has been used by the department in the past for similar targeted enforcement efforts. “Idea was to put a stop to it ... like a red light.”