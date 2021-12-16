Richmond police organization votes no confidence for chief Gerald Smith and asks for his resignation

In an interview Thursday, Stoney said he suspects that the RCOP news conference was a "cockamamie tactic to unionize Richmond police" in light of the bills.

"I believe that collective bargaining is a huge undertaking for any locality," Stoney said. "But I also believe that this should be a phased approach for collective bargaining. And I believe the best place to start are with the tradesmen and women who work within this organization who are the most underpaid in this city."

Still, several city leaders said they suspect poor leadership in City Hall may be impacting officer morale.

"I think we have to do everything we can to get morale back up. I think there's a massive lack of trust between the RPD -- and even the fire department to some extent -- and the leadership in this city," said 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larson. "I don't know if the answer is the resignation of the chief, but I think morale and the overall state of our police department has got to be addressed in a collaborative, healing way."

Larson said she feels that the council is also responsible for the distrust, but that some members have been trying in recent months to demonstrate a stronger commitment to supporting law enforcement.