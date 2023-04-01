In late February, the Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting in a West Broad Street alley that left a 24-year-old man dead. Eleven days later, the department announced it had made an arrest.

While the typical homicide can take months or even years to solve, police managed to make an arrest in days — a feat made possible, officials said, through technology.

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said the department used video footage from cameras across the city to identify a vehicle, run the license plate number and find a suspect.

With backing from the state, promised investments from the city and Edwards’ data-driven policing plan, this could become a regular occurrence as the department makes strides into the digital age.

While the introduction of newer, more advanced technology could result in faster arrests, some groups, including civil rights activists and data researchers, have raised concerns. They allege that such programs, if not conducted properly, could reinforce systemic racism, hurt communities and infringe on Fourth Amendment rights.

Matt Callahan, a senior attorney with the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, said the use of technology in policing can be a slippery slope and should raise Fourth Amendment concerns. With the implementation of surveillance cameras and license plate readers, Callahan said there could be more arrests, and that some people may not know how they were apprehended or if surveillance played a part in their arrests.

“I think one of the really insidious things about these predictive policing tools that categorize people into threat levels, based on something other than a criminal record, is that people don’t always know that they’re being affected by it,” Callahan said. “It really threatens the kind of freedoms that our democracy is built on.”

How much will it cost?

Reining in the city's troubling number of shootings and serious crimes has been a priority for Mayor Levar Stoney. In his State of the City address this year, Stoney announced that Richmond would soon become one of the few American cities to have a "real-time crime center."

The center, which will be housed in one of the city's police buildings, will allow officers in the field to call in, check surveillance cameras, run license plates and give suspect descriptions without having to return to the office.

Like pilots radioing air traffic control, police will be able to rely on fellow officers in the office to process what they see in the field.

The goal is to speed up the process and make more arrests.

“From Las Vegas to Miami, real-time crime centers are a force multiplier, helping lock up violent offenders and locate illegal guns,” Stoney said in the address. “This isn't officers relying on hunches. These are all things that have been proven to work.”

The center comes with a $750,000 price tag covered by a state grant as part of a greater initiative touted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to combat gun violence. In October, Youngkin announced Operation Bold Blue Line, which establishes a series of actions to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime.

The state initiative will require a $13 million investment over the next two years to establish intervention efforts, including grants for these crime centers.

“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin said during a news conference.

While the crime centers bring with them the hope of gun violence intervention, there needs to be technological infrastructure like surveillance cameras in place in order for the crime centers to serve their purpose.

Recently, the department received a $75,000 grant from Project Safe Neighborhoods to purchase 10 surveillance cameras. After seeing promising results, the city authorized the purchase of 26 more.

All across the city, Flock cameras, a brand of license plate recognition cameras, can be found on top of tall black poles. The department can utilize the captured footage to determine license plate numbers and identify and locate suspects.

Over the summer, the city put its new technology to use by launching Operation Red Ball, a name coined from the early-2000s movie "Minority Report." The plot of the movie, which stars Tom Cruise, centers on a futuristic police force that implements a “precrime” police program that utilizes clairvoyant humans to determine crime locations and subsequently arrest perpetrators before they commit crimes.

The initiative was launched following the November 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old Rah’quan “Ompa” Logan and 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad and wounded two men outside of OMG Convenience Store at Creighton and Nine Mile roads.

The program focused on the most vulnerable areas, including the city's six major public housing complexes.

The department formed a list of potential “shooters,” regardless of whether they had a criminal record, by monitoring public housing residents on the recently installed cameras, tracking social media and speaking with informants.

The operation, which served as the city’s first data-driven initiative, resulted in the arrest of at least 45 public housing residents, who were detained on suspicion of nearly 200 felony and 140 misdemeanor charges.

The benefits of technology

Edwards developed a plan to eliminate gun violence in the city through data-driven policing after he took over for Police Chief Gerald Smith, who resigned from the position. Edwards said the first step was to create a map outlining areas where the city experiences the most gun violence.

In order to do so, the department reviewed murders by firearms, non-fatal shootings, shootings during robberies and citizen complaints regarding shootings in occupied dwellings and shootings in occupied vehicles over the past few years.

This resulted in the creation of a micro-area map with each area, roughly one to three blocks long, designated by risk level. From there, the department selected the top 25 locations on which to hone in.

When the Richmond Times-Dispatch requested a copy of the map, the department declined. But Edwards said 18 of the top 25 spots were in the East End.

“We had 25 hot spots. We realized that 18 of those were in the East End, in one precinct, and that’s where we saw the greatest bang for your buck," he said. "So when we re-evaluated it, we decided to come up with a top 10 list for each of the four precincts.”

Edwards said the department has increased police presence in those areas. This is, in part, to deter crime as well as to allow officers to respond to calls at a quicker rate.

Additionally, the department has placed its surveillance cameras in those areas to ensure that, if a crime did occur, police could easily track license plates and review video surveillance of suspects.

“Cameras are all over the city. Some are owned by the police department, and some are owned by other city agencies. Some are owned by RRHA (Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority) that we don’t have control over,” Edwards said. “They weren’t obvious cameras, but we put cameras up.”

Edwards’ approach is one piece of Stoney’s multilayered gun intervention framework unveiled in 2022.

The plan identified key aspects of the department that needed improvement, such as recruitment and retention efforts, maintaining competitive salaries, implementing de-escalation methods and investing in new technologies “to identify those involved in crime and ensure timely and appropriate responses.”

City administrators have followed through on many of the promises outlined in this plan, including salary raises for officers, the institution of a citywide gun buyback program and the execution of initiatives like Operation Red Ball.

Edwards said the use of technology is the future of the department. It serves as an unbiased source, holds merit in court and can help limit the retraumatization of victims.

Instead of relying on witness testimony, which can be flawed, the department can use video footage to help drive convictions.

While the department plans to invest in technology, Edwards said there are limits to what he would be willing to implement.

“There are limitations," he said. "A good example would be facial recognition. That is something that I’m not interested in exploring as an agency."

With hundreds of cities across the country implementing data-driven policing — sometimes referred to as predictive policing — it is not a new concept.

And while numerous departments have reported successes with arrests, many organizations have raised concerns, labeling the initiative as just another way to police marginalized communities.

Historically, the areas that see the most police presence include public housing, majority-Black neighborhoods and traditionally redlined areas.

As a result, the demographic makeup of arrests can skew data, further perpetuating cycles of over-policing.

Edwards said the department is taking steps to ensure that racial profiling does not occur. Largely, this is accomplished through the methods used to collect data. Instead of relying on arrest reports, Edwards said, the department utilizes victim and resident reports. This is to ensure the department is listening to the people it represents.

Likewise, Edwards said, there is a large focus on speaking with residents in the community who are most affected by gun violence.

“Every time I go into one of our neighborhoods that is experiencing violent crime, they want more police. They want more technology. They want to feel safe. None of them want to feel like prisoners in their own neighborhoods. None of them want to feel harassed by their police department,” Edwards said. “We hear that loud and clear. But the idea that they don’t want police, I’ve never heard that.”

Impact of data policing

For University of Virginia criminologist Renée Cummings, the future of policing is through technology. However, in order for it to be successful, it needs to be intentional. This includes working directly with the communities impacted and ensuring that the data utilized is unbiased, said Cummings, a professor at the School of Data Science.

“Data carries memory and, for many communities, those memories are memories that are very painful,” Cummings said. “If we are really serious about reimagining criminal justice and reimagining policing in the age of [artificial intelligence], then we have got to understand the historic traumas impacted on communities.”

While Operation Red Ball is still in effect, Edwards said the department is cognizant of the impact it could have as it specifically focuses on primarily Black, low-income areas.

There are frequent check-ins with the officers who are leading the initiative and the department has increased its oversight, he said.

“That is the unit that we think is helping fight crime in Richmond, but we’re very careful about that,” Edwards said. “If I hear any negative event that this unit takes part in, I’m going to shut it down and those officers will be back running radio calls, answering 911 calls in a patrol car.”

Cummings, who has spent the bulk of her career studying the impacts of data policing, said there need to be efforts made on behalf of the department to build community trust. Likewise, communities have a right and need to know how technology is being used for and against them.

In recent years, Cummings has launched her own project named "the Digital Force Index," which, when launched, will serve as a free, interactive database relaying the level of surveillance being deployed in communities.

“The index compiles all of the surveillance technology in a particular community and it gives a score: high, medium or low,” Cummings said. “It’s a way for the community to really monitor, evaluate and assess the ways in which they are being policed in a digital space and in a digital age.”

Methods to stop gun violence

Some also are interested in working with nonprofit organizations to promote group violence intervention strategies.

REAL LIFE, a collective that serves people who have been incarcerated or homeless or who have substance use disorders, was prepared to implement some of its own tactics to lower crime, but the city denied the request. The goal of the plan was to minimize harm to communities by replacing enforcement with deterrence.

As Richmond police began to narrow down hot spots where gun violence occurs, REAL LIFE founder Sarah Scarbrough and her staff saw an opportunity to connect communities with appropriate social services.

“Ultimately, the city decided this group violence intervention was not something that wanted to include in the framework,” Scarbrough said. “But we’re still putting our best effort toward implanting some of our programs.”

Even if the city can identify where gun violence is likely to occur, she said, the issues are much deeper.

“If somebody is arrested for a homicide, or aggravated assault, or something with a gun, they are arrested, great, but that doesn't solve our problem,” Scarbrough said. “You might lock up one shooter, but ultimately that shooter is going to be replaced within that group, that neighborhood, that street corner, whatever that it is.”

While Scarbrough commends Richmond police for taking positive steps toward identifying communities at risk, she said the city needs to incorporate more means for intervention and social services.

“I think what the Richmond Police Department has put forth from a policing capacity is excellent. They have put in some amazing technology, some innovative, evidence-based practices that they've adopted from other places.

“However, what I think they're missing is providing that service and providing that intervention,” she said. “But that’s a policing practice. That’s not their responsibility.”

