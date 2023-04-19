Richmond detectives have identified Seymour Burton, Jr., 40, of Richmond as the victim of a fatal shooting near Mosby Court early Sunday morning.

Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Redd Street just before 1:10 a.m. Sunday with reports of a person down. Officers arrived and located Burton on a sidewalk, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

According to a statement from the Richmond Police Department, officers on scene applied tourniquets to Burton's legs in an attempt to stabilize him. Burton was taken to a local hospital, where he died later that day.

Detectives have determined that Burton was near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike, a short distance from where officers found him, when he was shot shortly after 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Mansfield of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-6996 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.