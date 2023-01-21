Richmond police release image of armed robbery suspect

Richmond police have released surveillance camera images of a person they say is a suspect in multiple armed robberies of businesses.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard for a report of armed robbery. Police said a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans showed a gun and demanded money from a worker. He fled on foot.

Another armed robbery by a man who is believed the be the same suspect happened at 7:05 p.m. on Jan 8 in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.