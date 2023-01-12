Richmond police release images of burglary suspect

Richmond police on Thursday released images of a man they said committed a commercial burglary last week.

Police said the man shown in a surveillance camera image entered a closed business in the 2000 block of East Main Street at about 3:29 a.m. on Friday at stole several items.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.