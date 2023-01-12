 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richmond police release images of burglary suspect

  • 0

Afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees before the steadier rain settles in Thursday night

Richmond police on Thursday released images of a man they said committed a commercial burglary last week. 

East Main Street Commercial Burglary Suspect Sought2.png
East Main Street Commercial Burglary Suspect Sought2.png

In this surveillance camera image released by Richmond police, a man who authorities said is a suspect in an East Main Street burglary is shown. 

Police said the man shown in a surveillance camera image entered a closed business in the 2000 block of East Main Street at about 3:29 a.m. on Friday at stole several items. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A1 Minute! | What's making news across the Richmond region on Thursday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News