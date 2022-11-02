Richmond police release surveillance camera photos after business burglary

THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond police on Wednesday released surveillance camera images of who they say are persons of interest in a commercial burglary last month.
Police responded to the business in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road at 8:16 a.m. on Oct. 18. Police said suspects entered the closed business and stole various items, including a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
