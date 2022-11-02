 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police release surveillance camera photos after business burglary

Richmond police on Wednesday released surveillance camera images of who they say are persons of interest in a commercial burglary last month.

Police responded to the business in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road at 8:16 a.m. on Oct. 18. Police said suspects entered the closed business and stole various items, including a firearm. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

