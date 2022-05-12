Richmond police respond to double shooting in Manchester

Richmond police responded to a double shooting Thursday afternoon in Manchester after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

Law enforcement said the incident took place around 2:43 p.m. at the 900 block of McDonough Street, which is close to Iron Clad Sports Bar and Grill.

When officers arrived, they discovered two adult men with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victim’s injuries are considered life threatening, Richmond police said in a news release.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804)-646-6739, contact Crime Stoppers at(804) 780-1000 or submit a tip to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.