Richmond police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant.

Police said Monday that 22-year-old Davonte Straus of Richmond was killed in the incident.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Hull Street at 7:39 p.m. Sunday for the report of a person shot. They found Straus unresponsive in the lane at Southside Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will determine Straus' cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

