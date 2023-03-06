MoneyGeek analyzed police and corrections spending data for each state to find the places that spend the most money on law enforcement. States were ranked using per capita spending and the proportion of total state and local spending to learn which states spend the most on policing and corrections.
While national per capita spending on law enforcement and corrections was $655 in 2020, per capita state spending ranged from $1,337 in Washington, D.C., to $390 in Kentucky. Nevada, one of MoneyGeek's 10 most tax-friendly states in the U.S., spent 7% of its budget on law enforcement. Florida, another tax-friendly state, spent 7.3% of its budget on policing. Both states spent the highest proportion of their local and state expenditures on law enforcement, well above the national average of 5.1%.
The 10 states that spend the most on policing and corrections
10. Idaho
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $576
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.2%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $1.0B
9. Delaware
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $774
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.8B
8. New Mexico
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $759
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $1.6B
7. Alaska
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $1,030
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.8B
6. Arizona
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $655
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.7%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $4.8B
5. District of Columbia
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $1,337
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 4.%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $0.9B
4. California
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $981
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 5.7%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $38.8B
3. Maryland
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $842
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 6.3%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $5.1B
2. Nevada
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $756
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 7.%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $2.3B
1. Florida
Policing & Corrections Per Capita Spend: $704
Policing & Corrections % of Total Spend: 7.3%
Policing & Corrections Expenditures: $15.1B
The states that spend the least on policing and corrections
The following is a listing of the states that spend the least on policing and corrections in comparison to their overall state budget and on a per capita basis.
1. Kentucky
2. Iowa
3. Maine
4. Indiana
5. South Carolina
6. Mississippi
7. Utah
8. Hawaii
9. Arkansas
10. Massachusetts