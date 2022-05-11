Richmond police respond to fatal motorcycle collision on Hull Street

The Richmond Police Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a fatal vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan on Hull Street.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4:06 p.m. near the intersection of Hull and 37th streets, which is a few blocks from Southside Plaza in South Richmond. Police said a man driving a motorcycle westbound on Hull collided with a sedan at the intersection.

The motorcycle driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. The woman driving the sedan was not injured and was also the sole occupant of her vehicle.

Police said she stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The intersection of Hull and 37th streets was closed in both directions for a few hours as RPD’s crash team took measurements, interviewed witnesses and investigated the incident, according to police.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the victim’s identity has not been released to the public.

Anyone who may have further information is encouraged to contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or jason.ozolins@rva.gov, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit an anonymous tip with the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

— Lyndon German