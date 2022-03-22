Richmond police responded to at least 5 shootings, two of them fatal, in a 28-hour period this week

Richmond police responded to at least five shootings — two of them fatal — within a 28-hour period this week. On Tuesday, authorities identified two men killed by gunfire.

Officers responded to the first shooting on Sunday at 7:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road in the East End. A man was found with a graze wound and was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m. that night, police responded to a shooting call downtown in the 1000 block of East Main Street near the Virginia State Capitol. Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, officers were summoned just before noon to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway in South Side. At the scene, they discovered a man in the parking lot of On Time Towing. Police said he’d been struck by gunfire and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified him as Jarrod Murray, 28, of Richmond and are still investigating the nature and circumstances of his death.

On Monday, shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4100 block of Hull Street in South Richmond.

At the scene, they found a man in a parked vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, identified as Jayce Folkner, 29, of Henrico County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later declared the incident a homicide.

Then at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Richmond police were called to the parking lot of the 301 Express store in the 2000 block of Maury Street, also in South Side. They found a man in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. It did not appear the shooting occurred at that location, police said.

No arrests have been announced.