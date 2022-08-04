Richmond police responded to double shooting on Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond police are investigating a death after responding to a shooting Tuesday in the Forest Hill area.

Police responded to reports of random gunfire around 3:13 p.m. near the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

At the scene, officers located a vehicle nearby on West 44th Street that had collided with a curb near the Forest Hill intersection, though detectives say they believe the shooting may originally have occurred off Roanoke Street.

Police said they discovered a man and woman occupying the vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital, where the woman later died. The man’s injury is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Richmond police at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.