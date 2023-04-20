Major crimes in Richmond ticked up by 2% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards told the public Wednesday in a briefing held at the department’s headquarters downtown.

Violent crime dropped by 7% year-over-year, despite a 31% increase in homicides, but property crime — up 3% — is a much larger percentage of crimes committed, leading to the overall increase.

The numbers show that rapes fell by 38% and individual robberies and aggravated assaults dropped by around 15% each, driving the total drop in violent crime. The number of nonfatal shootings dropped as well, down 22% so far in 2023.

Among property crimes, arson is down nearly 45%, and burglary fell by roughly 15%. But all other larceny rose by 7%, and auto theft increased by 3%.

Catalytic converter thefts, a persistent issue throughout 2022, fell by 66% in the first part of 2023. Meanwhile, other thefts from motor vehicles, including the theft of firearms, rose by 10% in the first quarter of 2023, continuing a troubling trend from 2022.

Edwards noted that Marquan Mitchell-Nash, the 13-year-old killed on Stockton Street in March, had been shot with a gun stolen from a car in the neighborhood just 18 hours earlier. He said the department had used funds from the pandemic American Rescue Plan Act to purchase 70 gun safes and distribute them to legal gun owners in the community in the hopes that “no mother has to go through what Marquan’s mother had to go through.”

One unexpectedly prevalent crime in 2023 has been shoplifting, with more than 400 incidents so far in 2023 — a 48% increase on 2022 and nearly 20% of all property crime.

Edwards said more than half of the shoplifting has taken place at the city’s ABC stores, and that a joint operation between RPD and ABC’s law enforcement division had already led to five arrests.

Edwards also touted successes from Operation Red Ball, the city’s new data-driven policing initiative, saying it had led to 45 felony arrests, 32 misdemeanor arrests and 39 firearms seized in the first quarter.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s office declined to comment on the crime statistics.

In addition to giving updated crime numbers, Edwards identified Fourth Precinct officers Keegan Mills and Jakob Torres as the officers involved in the March 31 shooting of James Talbert III, who was suspected of killing his wife earlier that day.

Video released earlier this month as part of a “critical incident briefing,” a new department policy to release key audio and video evidence from officer-involved shootings to the public within two weeks, showed Talbert shooting at the officers first when they confronted him in a parking lot on North Avenue.

The critical incident briefings are part of a larger push by Edwards to rebuild trust in the police through an emphasis on transparency and community engagement.

“It’s not something we’ve done in the past except on very limited occasions,” Edwards said. “But I want to set that expectation (for) the media, within about two weeks, to expect produced video like that.”

Talbert’s family, the officers, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and other community leaders were all consulted before the release of the video, Edwards said.

Edwards said investigations are still ongoing, first at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to determine if any crime had been committed, then with RPD internal affairs to assess whether any department policies were broken. In the meantime, Mills and Torres remain on administrative leave.

“I think it’s best practice for me to be as transparent as possible and let the video speak for itself,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to jeopardize the investigation.”

Asked for updates on the search for a permanent chief of police, Edwards closed the briefing by saying that he has applied for the role but has not heard anything beyond that.

“If I’m selected to interview,” he said, “I’ll wear my shiny shoes and do my best.”

