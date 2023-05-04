Police have charged the man arrested for an April shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike with murder.

Officers were in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood on April 18 pursuing a suspect in a separate incident when they received a tip from community members that Roderick Bugg, 34, was in a nearby residence.

Bugg, suspected in the April 9 killing of Patrick Jenkins, surrendered without incident and was held on charges related to the shooting. Those charges have been upgraded to murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective Neifeld of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.