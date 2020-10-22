Richmond police say infant's death was homicide, announce arrest

Richmond police said they have made an arrest in an infant's death Wednesday.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the 3400 block of Florida Avenue in North Side after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant. The boy, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Terrell Glover was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, police said. Additional charges were pending. Police did not provide Glover's age or place of residence.

Police said the infant's death is being treated as a homicide. The state medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.