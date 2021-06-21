Richmond police say man found fatally shot at South Side apartment

Richmond police said late Monday that they are investigating a fatal shooting and are seeking information from the many South Side residents who were nearby at the time.

About 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway, just west of McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Arriving officers determined that the shooting had taken place in the 1400 block of Treehaven Drive, about a third of a mile to the north.

Once on Treehaven, officers found a man in an apartment who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that many neighbors were in the area when the shooting was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.