Richmond police say victim identified in North Side homicide

Police said they have identified the victim of a homicide on Cheatwood Avenue in Richmond's North Side.

About 5:40 a.m. Monday, officers went to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a structure. First responders found Chae’Meshia Simms inside the vehicle, which had struck a detached garage in an alley. Police said Simms had suffered a gunshot wound and was the vehicle's sole occupant.

Simms, whom police identified as a transgender woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the state medical examiner's office would determine her cause and manner of death.

The Major Crimes Division’s detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.