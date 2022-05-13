Richmond police say waste management staff discovered a body on work grounds

Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after city staff discovered a body on the grounds of a waste management collection station.

Officers responded to the call around 8:19 a.m. near the 3000 block of Maury Street in South Richmond.

Staff at a city waste management collection and transfer station found a body on the grounds and contacted police. Major Crimes detectives arrived and are actively investigating this incident.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Law enforcement have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804)-646-3246, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit a tip to the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.