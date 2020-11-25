Richmond police seek man in connection with Hull Street homicide

Richmond police are looking for a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Hull Street.

Jesse Hall is in his late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slight build, according to police. He may be driving a gold Dodge hatchback.

He is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred around 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the 3000 block of Hull Street. On the scene, officers found Nicholas Yarborough, a male in his 20s, in a front yard of a structure. He had been shot, police said.

Anyone who sees Hall is asked to call 911, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.