Richmond police seek tips in armed robbery

Richmond police have released an image from a surveillance camera that they said shows an armed robbery suspect.
Police in a statement said they were called to a business in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue at about 3:19 a.m. on Friday. A man wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans showed a firearm and demanded money from an employee, police said. The man took money from the cash register and fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police a (804) 646- 4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
