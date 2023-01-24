 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police seek tips in armed robbery

Behavioral Health Docket; Virginia Cannabis Conference; UVA plans biotech campus

Richmond police have released an image from a surveillance camera that they said shows an armed robbery suspect. 

Police in a statement said they were called to a business in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue at about 3:19 a.m. on Friday. A man wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans showed a firearm and demanded money from an employee, police said. The man took money from the cash register and fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police a (804) 646- 4656 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue

In this image released by Richmond police, a man who they said is a robbery suspect is shown. A worker at a business in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue was robbed Friday, police said. 
