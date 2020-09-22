 Skip to main content
Richmond police seeking help with South Side hit-and-run
Richmond police said Tuesday that they are seeking help with a recent hit-and-run crash in South Side that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash was reported by a passer-by in the 3400 block of Hopkins Road about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Police said the driver did not stay at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator J. Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

