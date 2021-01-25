 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond police seeking public's help identifying man found dead Sunday in Bandy Field; no foul play suspected
0 comments
top story

Richmond police seeking public's help identifying man found dead Sunday in Bandy Field; no foul play suspected

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who was found dead early Sunday morning in Bandy Field Nature Park. No foul play is suspected.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said the body of the unknown male, who had no form of identification, was discovered about 7:06 a.m. in the 6700 block of Three Chopt Road.

The male was described as white in his late teens or early twenties with hazel eyes, dark hair and a slim build. He was wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt with a distinctive design on the front, gray sweatpants, gray shoes with green on them and had a tan backpack.

Anyone with information about the male's identity is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 510-4183 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News