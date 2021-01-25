Richmond police seeking public's help identifying man found dead Sunday in Bandy Field; no foul play suspected

Richmond police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who was found dead early Sunday morning in Bandy Field Nature Park. No foul play is suspected.

Police said the body of the unknown male, who had no form of identification, was discovered about 7:06 a.m. in the 6700 block of Three Chopt Road.

The male was described as white in his late teens or early twenties with hazel eyes, dark hair and a slim build. He was wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt with a distinctive design on the front, gray sweatpants, gray shoes with green on them and had a tan backpack.