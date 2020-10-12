Richmond police seeking public's help in Sunday fatal shooting off Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond police are seeking information about the death of a man who was found fatally shot late Sunday in an industrial area off Midlothian Turnpike.

The victim's name is being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.

Police responded about 11:37 p.m. to the 100 block of Erich Road for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the department's Major Crimes Division, along with forensic investigators and a state medical examiner, responded to the scene. Police Chief Gerald Smith, Maj. Spence Cochran and supervisors of the department's Third Precinct also responded.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.