Richmond police seeking tips in burglary case

Richmond Police

Richmond police on Friday released an image of a man they said is a suspect in a December burglary. 

 PROVIDED

Richmond police on Friday released surveillance camera images of a man they said is a burglary suspect. 

The photos show the man leaving a residence at 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. Among the items taken was a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

 

