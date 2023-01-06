Richmond police seeking tips in burglary case

THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond police on Friday released surveillance camera images of a man they said is a burglary suspect.
The photos show the man leaving a residence at 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. Among the items taken was a firearm, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
