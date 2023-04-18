Richmond police have identified the suspect in an aggravated assault that took place in Shockoe Bottom in late March.
Ladell Holmes, 23, is the man believed to have attacked and strangled a woman in an alley near the Poe Museum late at night March 26.
That night, officers were called to the 00 block of North 19th Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult female injured in an alley.
The victim told officers she was walking in the area when Holmes struck her, seriously injuring her leg, and strangling her.
Police did not identify the victim, but a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $12,000 for medical treatment and recovery expenses as of Tuesday morning and LinkedIn profile identify her as a woman who works in the restaurant industry in Richmond.
RPD has scheduled a press briefing at 10:00 a.m. outside department headquarters to provide information on the incident.
Detectives have asked the public not to engage with Holmes if they encounter him, but to call 911.
Anyone with information about Holmes' whereabouts is asked to call RPD's Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information is made available.
